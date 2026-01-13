Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Manchester City in talks to sign in-demand England international

Video Player Placeholder
Pep Guardiola on Man City's Carabao Cup semi final trip to Newcastle
  • Manchester City are actively pursuing the signing of Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi during the current transfer window, having already initiated talks.
  • Guehi's contract with Crystal Palace is due to expire in the summer, and he has attracted interest from several top European clubs, including Barcelona, Real Madrid, and Arsenal.
  • Crystal Palace previously valued the England international at around £35m and resisted his departure in August, despite interest from Liverpool.
  • City are prepared to match other offers to secure the 25-year-old centre-half now, with Guehi reportedly open to the move.
  • A potential £35m deal for Guehi would significantly add to City's net spend, following their recent £65m acquisition of Antoine Semenyo.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in