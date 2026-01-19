Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Marc Guehi seals £20m move to Man City

England star Marc Guehi has joined Man City (Mike Egerton/PA)
England star Marc Guehi has joined Man City (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Archive)
  • Manchester City have completed the signing of England international Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace for £20m.
  • The 25-year-old centre-back has penned a five-and-a-half year contract at the Etihad Stadium.
  • City fast-tracked the move due to injuries to key defenders, despite Guehi's contract at Palace being set to expire in the summer.
  • Guehi, who captained Crystal Palace and reached the Euro 2024 final with England, expressed his happiness and desire to grow at City.
  • He could make his debut for City in their Premier League match against Wolves on Saturday.
