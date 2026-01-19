Marc Guehi seals £20m move to Man City
- Manchester City have completed the signing of England international Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace for £20m.
- The 25-year-old centre-back has penned a five-and-a-half year contract at the Etihad Stadium.
- City fast-tracked the move due to injuries to key defenders, despite Guehi's contract at Palace being set to expire in the summer.
- Guehi, who captained Crystal Palace and reached the Euro 2024 final with England, expressed his happiness and desire to grow at City.
- He could make his debut for City in their Premier League match against Wolves on Saturday.