Moment football boss’s interview hijacked by children and pet in chaotic live appearance
- An interview with Mansfield Town owners John and Carolyn Radford went viral after being interrupted by their children and dog.
- The couple were speaking to Sky Sports on Tuesday, 17 February, about their club's FA Cup performance.
- They were discussing Mansfield Town's draw against Arsenal in the FA Cup.
- This achievement marked the first time the League One side had reached the fifth round of the competition since 1975.
- During the interview, one of their sons ran past wearing an Arsenal kit, and their dog, Caspar, began chewing Carolyn's blazer.
