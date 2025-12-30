Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Man Utd booed off after drawing with Wolves at home

Ruben Amorim was a frustrated figure as United were held at home
Ruben Amorim was a frustrated figure as United were held at home (Martin Rickett/PA)
  • Manchester United drew 1-1 at home against Wolves, who secured their first point under new manager Rob Edwards.
  • Joshua Zirkzee opened the scoring for Manchester United, but Ladislav Krejci equalised for Wolves just before half-time.
  • Manchester United were without eight senior players, including Bruno Fernandes, Bryan Mbeumo, and Mason Mount.
  • Wolves' draw snapped an 11-match losing run in the Premier League.
  • A 90th-minute goal by Manchester United's Patrick Dorgu was disallowed for offside, leading to boos from the home crowd at the final whistle.

