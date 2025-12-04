Man Utd met with boos after failing to hold on against West Ham
- Manchester United endured another frustrating evening at Old Trafford after being held to a 1-1 draw against West Ham in the Premier League.
- Diogo Dalot had put United on course for victory after scoring in the 58th minute.
- But Nuno Espirito Santo’s side to snatched a point when Soungoutou Magassa fired home seven minutes from time following a goal-line clearance from a corner.
- Ruben Amorim’s Red Devils, who recently suffered a meek 1-0 home defeat to Everton, had bounced back with a 2-1 comeback victory at Crystal Palace on Sunday.
- The avoidable concession underscored the hosts’ ongoing rebuild, with boos echoing around the stadium at the final whistle.