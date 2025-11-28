Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Key Man Utd trio set to miss Crystal Palace trip

Amorim urges Manchester United players to start fighting each other
  • Manchester United will be without key players Benjamin Sesko, Matheus Cunha, and Harry Maguire for their Premier League match against Crystal Palace.
  • Cunha is expected to return for the subsequent game against West Ham, but Sesko, suffering a knee injury, and Maguire, with a hamstring issue, face longer recovery periods.
  • The club currently sits 10th in the Premier League, having failed to win any of their last three league fixtures.
  • Manager Ruben Amorim highlighted the need for improved intensity, especially in away matches, where the team has won only one of their last 11 league games.
  • Crystal Palace, who are two points ahead of United, expect captain Marc Guehi to start the fixture after a pre-planned substitution in their recent Conference League match.
