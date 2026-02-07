Man United extend winning streak after Romero’s horror red card
- Manchester United secured a 2-0 victory over Tottenham at Old Trafford, marking their fourth consecutive win under Michael Carrick's leadership.
- Tottenham's Cristian Romero was shown a straight red card in the first half, reducing his team to ten men.
- Bryan Mbeumo opened the scoring for United with a guided finish from a corner, set up by Kobbie Mainoo.
- United dominated the match, particularly after Tottenham went down to ten men, creating numerous attacking opportunities.
- Bruno Fernandes sealed the win with a late goal from a Diogo Dalot cross, ensuring United maintained their position in the top four.
Bookmark popover
Removed from bookmarks