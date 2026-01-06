Manchester United’s plan to appoint new manager explained after Amorim’s sacking
- Manchester United are expected to appoint an interim manager for the remainder of the season following Ruben Amorim's dismissal.
- The club intends to wait until the summer to name a permanent successor, allowing more time to identify a preferred candidate.
- Under-18s coach Darren Fletcher is currently in charge for upcoming matches against Burnley and Brighton.
- Fletcher, along with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Michael Carrick, are being considered for the interim managerial position.
- This strategy mirrors the 2021-22 season when Ralf Rangnick served as interim manager before Erik ten Hag's appointment.