Independent

Manchester United’s plan to appoint new manager explained after Amorim’s sacking

Oliver Glasner and Roberto De Zerbi are candidates to replace Ruben Amorim
  • Manchester United are expected to appoint an interim manager for the remainder of the season following Ruben Amorim's dismissal.
  • The club intends to wait until the summer to name a permanent successor, allowing more time to identify a preferred candidate.
  • Under-18s coach Darren Fletcher is currently in charge for upcoming matches against Burnley and Brighton.
  • Fletcher, along with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Michael Carrick, are being considered for the interim managerial position.
  • This strategy mirrors the 2021-22 season when Ralf Rangnick served as interim manager before Erik ten Hag's appointment.
