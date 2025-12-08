Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Man Utd thrash beleaguered Wolves to rise to sixth in the table

Manchester United secured a big win at Molineux
Manchester United secured a big win at Molineux (AP Photo/Dave Shopland)
  • Bruno Fernandes’ brace propelled Manchester United back to winning ways, inflicting a 4-1 defeat on rock-bottom Wolves, whose wretched campaign continued amid protests at Molineux.
  • Fernandes initially gave the visitors a deserved lead, but meek stoppage-time defending allowed Jean-Ricner Bellegarde to score Wolves’ first Premier League goal since 26 October.
  • Whatever was said at half-time, however, galvanised United, with Bryan Mbeumo, Mason Mount, and Fernandes all finding the target in front of United-supporting world darts champion Luke Littler.
  • The win lifts the Red Devils now sit sixth.
  • Meanwhile while Rob Edwards’ side remain rooted to the foot of the standings with just two points from their opening 15 matches.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in