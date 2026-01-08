Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Man Utd make Darren Fletcher decision after Burnley result

Fletcher will lead the team on Sunday against Brighton in the FA Cup
Fletcher will lead the team on Sunday against Brighton in the FA Cup (AFP via Getty Images)
  • Darren Fletcher will continue as caretaker manager for Manchester United's FA Cup tie against Brighton this Sunday.
  • This will be Fletcher's second match in charge, following a 2-2 draw against Burnley in his debut game.
  • Manchester United is currently in discussions with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Michael Carrick regarding a potential interim management role until the end of the season.
  • Fletcher has confirmed he was informed by director of football Jason Wilcox and chief executive Omar Berrada that he would lead the team on Sunday.
  • He expressed disappointment with the draw against Burnley, believing the team created enough chances to win.
