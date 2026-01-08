Man Utd make Darren Fletcher decision after Burnley result
- Darren Fletcher will continue as caretaker manager for Manchester United's FA Cup tie against Brighton this Sunday.
- This will be Fletcher's second match in charge, following a 2-2 draw against Burnley in his debut game.
- Manchester United is currently in discussions with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Michael Carrick regarding a potential interim management role until the end of the season.
- Fletcher has confirmed he was informed by director of football Jason Wilcox and chief executive Omar Berrada that he would lead the team on Sunday.
- He expressed disappointment with the draw against Burnley, believing the team created enough chances to win.