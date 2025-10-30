Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Man United chief hints at more big-money signings

Amorim feels confidence is growing at United after Brighton win
  • Manchester United's director of football, Jason Wilcox, stated his conviction that the club is moving in the right direction with a “clear plan”.
  • The club underwent a significant squad restructuring over the summer, bringing in players like Matheus Cunha and Benjamin Sesko, after a disappointing 2024/25 season.
  • Wilcox expressed satisfaction with how the new signings have integrated, contributing to the team's recent run of three consecutive wins.
  • He outlined a strategy focused on investing in the squad by acquiring talented players with the right character to challenge for top domestic and European titles.
  • Wilcox stressed the importance of continuous improvement and maintaining high standards throughout the club to achieve their ambitious goals.
