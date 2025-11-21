Ex-Man United star Paul Pogba named in Monaco squad as he nears football return
- Paul Pogba is set to make his AS Monaco debut this weekend in a Ligue 1 match against Rennes after being named in their squad.
- This will be the midfielder's first competitive appearance since September 2023.
- Pogba, who had two spells at Manchester United, joined Monaco on a free transfer in June, following a four-year ban for a positive DHEA test that was later reduced to 18 months on appeal.
- Monaco manager Sebastien Pocognoli expressed optimism about Pogba's potential impact, citing his vision, technique, experience, and leadership.
- The 32-year-old had a previous comeback delayed last month due to a right ankle injury.