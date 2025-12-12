Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Man United sweating on availability of key trio for Bournemouth clash amid Afcon confusion

Ruben Amorim is unsure whether he will have Mbeumo, Amad and Mazraoui available to face Bournemouth
Ruben Amorim is unsure whether he will have Mbeumo, Amad and Mazraoui available to face Bournemouth (AP)
  • Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim is uncertain if Bryan Mbeumo, Amad Diallo, and Noussair Mazraoui will be available for Monday's match against Bournemouth.
  • The mandatory release date for players to join their national teams for the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) is Monday, coinciding with United's evening fixture.
  • Discussions are ongoing with the respective national teams regarding the players' availability, with Amorim expecting a decision before Monday.
  • All three players trained and started in United's recent 4-1 victory over Wolves, with Mbeumo scoring.
  • United will also be without centre-backs Harry Maguire and Matthijs de Ligt for the Bournemouth game, while Benjamin Sesko is a doubt due to food poisoning.
