Man United defender targets return to Europe after big win over Wolves
- Manchester United secured a convincing 4-1 victory against Wolves on Monday, extending their unbeaten away run to five matches.
- Defender Ayden Heaven expressed strong confidence in the team, stating they are difficult to stop when playing at their best.
- Heaven believes Manchester United will qualify for European football next season, asserting it is where the club belongs.
- The team's current sixth-place standing in the Premier League follows a challenging previous season where they finished 15th.
- Heaven, a teenage centre-back, has been stepping up due to injuries to key players and feels he is repaying manager Ruben Amorim's trust.