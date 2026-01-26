Man United star could be banned for celebration against Arsenal
- Matheus Cunha could face a ban after an expletive outburst caught on camera during Manchester United's celebrations against Arsenal on Sunday.
- Cunha scored a late goal, securing a 3-2 victory for his side and maintaining their 100 percent record under interim boss Michael Carrick.
- Sky Sports commentator Peter Drury issued an apology live on air following the incident.
- The Football Association (FA) rules state that "offensive, insulting or abuse language and/or gestures" can lead to retroactive disciplinary action if caught on camera.
- Wayne Rooney previously received a two-game ban for a similar incident of swearing into a camera, which could be a precedent for Cunha.