Man United seek support from Fifa after Afcon player ruling
- Manchester United felt unfairly penalised after Morocco refused to allow their player, Noussair Mazraoui, to play for the club before joining up for the Africa Cup of Nations.
- United escalated the issue to Fifa for support and guidance but Mazraoui ultimately left the club on Sunday night, missing the match against Bournemouth.
- Without Mazraoui, Manchester United conceded four goals and dropped two points in their draw with Bournemouth on Monday.
- In contrast, United's other African players, Amad Diallo and Bryan Mbeumo, were permitted to play for their clubs, with Diallo even scoring.
- Morocco, who are hosting Afcon and play in the opening match, wanted Mazraoui, a key player, to link up with the squad at the start of the week.