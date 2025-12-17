Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Man United seek support from Fifa after Afcon player ruling

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim had to set up his team without Noussair Mazraoui on Monday (Martin Rickett/PA)
Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim had to set up his team without Noussair Mazraoui on Monday (Martin Rickett/PA) (PA Wire)
  • Manchester United felt unfairly penalised after Morocco refused to allow their player, Noussair Mazraoui, to play for the club before joining up for the Africa Cup of Nations.
  • United escalated the issue to Fifa for support and guidance but Mazraoui ultimately left the club on Sunday night, missing the match against Bournemouth.
  • Without Mazraoui, Manchester United conceded four goals and dropped two points in their draw with Bournemouth on Monday.
  • In contrast, United's other African players, Amad Diallo and Bryan Mbeumo, were permitted to play for their clubs, with Diallo even scoring.
  • Morocco, who are hosting Afcon and play in the opening match, wanted Mazraoui, a key player, to link up with the squad at the start of the week.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in