New Man United fan protest to target Sir Jim Ratcliffe
- Manchester United fan group The 1958 is organising a major protest against the club's ownership ahead of their Premier League match against Fulham on 1 February.
- The demonstration at Old Trafford will target both the Glazer family, who have owned the club since 2005, and co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe.
- Organisers anticipate over 6,000 supporters will march, potentially making it the largest protest ever against the club's owners.
- The 1958 stated that Ratcliffe “chose to get into bed with the Glazers" and is seen as helping to keep them in charge, despite initial hopes from fans.
- The group emphasised that the protest is focused on the "dysfunctional ownership model" and not recent match results after last weekend’s derby win against Manchester City.