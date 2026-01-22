Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

New Man United fan protest to target Sir Jim Ratcliffe

Manchester United fan group The 1958 is mounting another protest against the club’s ownership (Martin Rickett/PA)
  • Manchester United fan group The 1958 is organising a major protest against the club's ownership ahead of their Premier League match against Fulham on 1 February.
  • The demonstration at Old Trafford will target both the Glazer family, who have owned the club since 2005, and co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe.
  • Organisers anticipate over 6,000 supporters will march, potentially making it the largest protest ever against the club's owners.
  • The 1958 stated that Ratcliffe “chose to get into bed with the Glazers" and is seen as helping to keep them in charge, despite initial hopes from fans.
  • The group emphasised that the protest is focused on the "dysfunctional ownership model" and not recent match results after last weekend’s derby win against Manchester City.
