Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Man United seal back-to-back Champions League wins

Manchester United's Fridolina Rolfo celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates
Manchester United's Fridolina Rolfo celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates (REUTERS)
  • Manchester United Women secured a 1-0 victory over Atletico Madrid in a Women's Champions League fixture.
  • Fridolina Rolfo scored the winning goal for Manchester United in the 24th minute.
  • United defender Dominique Janssen was dismissed in the first half following a VAR review for a sliding challenge, leaving her team with 10 players.
  • Atletico Madrid also finished the match with 10 players after Alexia Fernandez received a second yellow card.
  • The win ensures Manchester United maintains their perfect start to the new Women's Champions League campaign.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in