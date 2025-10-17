Man United seal back-to-back Champions League wins
- Manchester United Women secured a 1-0 victory over Atletico Madrid in a Women's Champions League fixture.
- Fridolina Rolfo scored the winning goal for Manchester United in the 24th minute.
- United defender Dominique Janssen was dismissed in the first half following a VAR review for a sliding challenge, leaving her team with 10 players.
- Atletico Madrid also finished the match with 10 players after Alexia Fernandez received a second yellow card.
- The win ensures Manchester United maintains their perfect start to the new Women's Champions League campaign.