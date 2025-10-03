Winger pens new deal with Man City silencing rumours about move away
- Savinho has signed a new six-year contract with Manchester City, extending his stay until the 2030s, with an option to prolong it until 2032.
- The Brazilian winger was a target for Tottenham in the summer, but City valued him significantly higher than the reported £43m offer.
- Savinho, who joined City from sister club Troyes in 2024 for £30m, expressed his happiness, calling it a dream come true to play for the club.
- He believes he has improved considerably under manager Pep Guardiola and is determined to win trophies and make history at the Etihad Stadium.
- Director of Football Hugo Viana lauded Savinho's limitless potential, highlighting his natural ability, dedication, and ambition to become a leading attacking player.