Independent

Man City players issue statement to fans after latest setback

Man City’s players have decided to refund fans who travelled to Tuesday’s game (Martin Rickett/PA)
  • Manchester City players are set to reimburse the ticket costs for 374 fans who travelled to Norway for their Champions League match against Bodo/Glimt on Tuesday.
  • The gesture follows City's unexpected 3-1 defeat to Bodo/Glimt in the Arctic Circle, a game where they fell 3-0 behind before scoring once and having Rodri sent off.
  • This defeat adds to a challenging period for the club, which also saw them lose 2-0 to rivals Manchester United just three days earlier.
  • A statement from the captains' group, including Bernardo Silva and Erling Haaland, expressed deep appreciation for the fans' sacrifice and support in difficult conditions.
  • Kevin Parker, a representative of the official supporters club, welcomed the initiative, highlighting the strong connection between the players and the fanbase despite the team's recent poor form.
