Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Pep Guardiola sends warning to Man City players after dismal defeat

Man City suffered a shock loss against Bodo/Glimt
Man City suffered a shock loss against Bodo/Glimt (Getty)
  • Manchester City suffered a surprising 3-1 defeat to Bodo/Glimt in the Champions League on Tuesday, with Rodri being sent off.
  • Manager Pep Guardiola warned his side must 'change the dynamic quick' following a period of struggle for the team.
  • The loss compounds City's challenging run, which includes failing to secure a win in their last four league outings and Saturday’s derby defeat to Manchester United.
  • Guardiola attributed some of the team's issues to the absence of 11 senior players due to injury, illness, suspension, or ineligibility.
  • City's hopes of automatic progression to the Champions League last 16 now depend on their decisive final group stage fixture against Galatasaray.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in