Pep Guardiola sends warning to Man City players after dismal defeat
- Manchester City suffered a surprising 3-1 defeat to Bodo/Glimt in the Champions League on Tuesday, with Rodri being sent off.
- Manager Pep Guardiola warned his side must 'change the dynamic quick' following a period of struggle for the team.
- The loss compounds City's challenging run, which includes failing to secure a win in their last four league outings and Saturday’s derby defeat to Manchester United.
- Guardiola attributed some of the team's issues to the absence of 11 senior players due to injury, illness, suspension, or ineligibility.
- City's hopes of automatic progression to the Champions League last 16 now depend on their decisive final group stage fixture against Galatasaray.