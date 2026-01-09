Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Man City complete £62.5m signing of Premier League winger

Pep Guardiola heaps praise on 'exceptional' Rayan Cherki after Man City win
  • Manchester City have completed the signing of Ghanaian winger Antoine Semenyo from Bournemouth for £62.5m, with potential add-ons.
  • Semenyo has agreed a five-and-a-half year deal, making him Pep Guardiola’s first acquisition of the January transfer window.
  • The 23-year-old, who is the Premier League's third-highest scorer with 10 goals, had attracted interest from several other top clubs including Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester United, and Tottenham.
  • His arrival provides crucial reinforcement on the wings for City, particularly after Savinho was ruled out for two months due to injury.
  • Semenyo expressed his pride in joining City, stating it is the perfect club for his improvement, and is eligible to make his debut against Exeter in the FA Cup on Saturday.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in