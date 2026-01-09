Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Everton star helps Senegal into Afcon semis after Spurs midfielder sent off for Mali

Iliman Ndiaye scored the only goal of the game
Iliman Ndiaye scored the only goal of the game (AP)
  • Senegal have secured their place in the semi-finals of the Africa Cup of Nations 2025, with Iliman Ndiaye’s solitary strike proving decisive.
  • The forward capitalised on a spill from Mali’s goalkeeper in the first half, converting what appeared to be one of the easiest goals of his career.
  • The Teranga Lions’ task was made simpler by the sending off of Yves Bissouma, which handed them a numerical advantage for the entire second period.
  • Despite failing to extend their lead and missing several opportunities to put the game beyond doubt, Senegal held their nerve to overcome their opponents, moving a step closer to the elusive African crown.
  • Senegal will face the winners of Egypt vs Ivory Coast in the last-four.

