Everton star helps Senegal into Afcon semis after Spurs midfielder sent off for Mali
- Senegal have secured their place in the semi-finals of the Africa Cup of Nations 2025, with Iliman Ndiaye’s solitary strike proving decisive.
- The forward capitalised on a spill from Mali’s goalkeeper in the first half, converting what appeared to be one of the easiest goals of his career.
- The Teranga Lions’ task was made simpler by the sending off of Yves Bissouma, which handed them a numerical advantage for the entire second period.
- Despite failing to extend their lead and missing several opportunities to put the game beyond doubt, Senegal held their nerve to overcome their opponents, moving a step closer to the elusive African crown.
- Senegal will face the winners of Egypt vs Ivory Coast in the last-four.