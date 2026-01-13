Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Tottenham reignite interest in in exciting French winger

Maghnes Akliouche has emerged as one of Spurs' main targets ahead of the transfer deadline
Maghnes Akliouche has emerged as one of Spurs' main targets ahead of the transfer deadline (Getty Images)
  • Tottenham midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur has undergone surgery on his right hamstring and is expected to be sidelined for up to three months following an injury sustained against Bournemouth.
  • To bolster their midfield, Tottenham have agreed a £34m deal to sign Atletico Madrid midfielder Conor Gallagher.
  • Spurs secured Gallagher's transfer ahead of Aston Villa, who had also made an approach, by presenting a more attractive proposal.
  • Tottenham are also reigniting their interest in Monaco attacking midfielder Maghnes Akliouche to further reinforce their squad.
  • Bentancur joins Lucas Bergvall and long-term absentee James Maddison on the sidelines, adding to Tottenham's injury concerns.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in