England selector resigns after disappointing Ashes
- Luke Wright has stepped down from his position as England selector following the team's 4-1 Ashes series defeat against Australia.
- Wright, who took on the role in November 2022, will officially leave after the upcoming T20 World Cup.
- He cited the demands of significant travel and a desire to spend more time with his young family as reasons for his departure.
- His resignation comes amid an ECB review into England's performance and culture after a challenging tour Down Under.
- Head coach Brendon McCullum is also under pressure following the team's recent struggles, though managing director Rob Key's position is considered more secure.