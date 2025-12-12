Luke Littler to miss BBC Sports Personality of the Year ceremony
- Luke Littler, the 18-year-old darts star, has been shortlisted for the BBC Sports Personality of the Year award.
- Littler confirmed he will not be attending next week's ceremony, and stated that he believes Lando Norris will win the accolade.
- He began his 2026 World Championship campaign with a comfortable win on Thursday and is now on a 10-day break.
- During his break, Littler plans to watch Manchester United play Bournemouth, after attending United’s 4-1 win against Wolves on Monday.
- He clarified that his tickets for the match at Molineux were a gift from Adidas, addressing fan backlash over his attendance.