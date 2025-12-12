Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Luke Littler to miss BBC Sports Personality of the Year ceremony

Luke Littler acknowledges the crowd following victory against Darius Labanauskas on day one of the World Darts Championship
Luke Littler acknowledges the crowd following victory against Darius Labanauskas on day one of the World Darts Championship (Adam Davy/PA Wire)
  • Luke Littler, the 18-year-old darts star, has been shortlisted for the BBC Sports Personality of the Year award.
  • Littler confirmed he will not be attending next week's ceremony, and stated that he believes Lando Norris will win the accolade.
  • He began his 2026 World Championship campaign with a comfortable win on Thursday and is now on a 10-day break.
  • During his break, Littler plans to watch Manchester United play Bournemouth, after attending United’s 4-1 win against Wolves on Monday.
  • He clarified that his tickets for the match at Molineux were a gift from Adidas, addressing fan backlash over his attendance.
