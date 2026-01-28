Lorenzo Musetti explains ‘painful’ decision to retire from Novak Djokovic clash
- Lorenzo Musetti retired from his Australian Open quarter-final match against Novak Djokovic due to a right leg injury on Wednesday.
- The Italian player was leading Djokovic by two sets to love (6-4, 6-3) when he withdrew from the contest.
- Musetti explained he felt “something strange” in his leg early in the second set, with the pain escalating in the third despite a medical timeout before he made the “really painful” decision to retire from the match.
- He expressed profound disappointment, stating he had “no words” to describe the feeling of being forced to retire while on the verge of a significant victory.
- Djokovic admitted Musetti was the “far better player” and that he was “on his way home”, expressing sympathy for his opponent's unfortunate withdrawal.