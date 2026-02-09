Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Logan Paul calls out his brother’s Bad Bunny criticism: ‘Puerto Ricans are Americans’

Bad Bunny calls for unity in 2026 Super Bowl Halftime show
  • The Paul brothers, Jake and Logan, publicly disagreed over Bad Bunny's Super Bowl 2026 halftime show performance.
  • Boxer Jake Paul criticised Bad Bunny being a “fake American citizen performing who publicly hates America” and urged viewers to switch off the show.
  • WWE wrestler Logan Paul however, profoundly disagreed with his brother, stating: “Puerto Ricans are Americans and I’m happy they were given the opportunity to showcase the talent that comes from the island”
  • Other public figures, including Donald Trump, have voiced criticism of Bad Bunny's selection for the halftime show.
  • Bad Bunny's performance, which included Lady Gaga, Pedro Pascal and Ricky Martin, concluded with a message of unity, proclaiming 'God bless America' and highlighting the collective identity of the Americas.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in