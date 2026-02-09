Logan Paul calls out his brother’s Bad Bunny criticism: ‘Puerto Ricans are Americans’
- The Paul brothers, Jake and Logan, publicly disagreed over Bad Bunny's Super Bowl 2026 halftime show performance.
- Boxer Jake Paul criticised Bad Bunny being a “fake American citizen performing who publicly hates America” and urged viewers to switch off the show.
- WWE wrestler Logan Paul however, profoundly disagreed with his brother, stating: “Puerto Ricans are Americans and I’m happy they were given the opportunity to showcase the talent that comes from the island”
- Other public figures, including Donald Trump, have voiced criticism of Bad Bunny's selection for the halftime show.
- Bad Bunny's performance, which included Lady Gaga, Pedro Pascal and Ricky Martin, concluded with a message of unity, proclaiming 'God bless America' and highlighting the collective identity of the Americas.
