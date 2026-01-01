Liverpool held to goalless draw by Leeds after poor home display
- Liverpool began the new year with a goalless draw at Anfield, their first under Arne Slot, as a resolutely defensive Leeds side held them to a point.
- Leeds’ in-form striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who started the match on the bench, scored late on but was ruled to be offside.
- The Reds dominated possession but struggled to penetrate a compact Leeds defence, which expertly narrowed space around their penalty area.
- The Whites fluidly transitioned between a back three and five, frustrating Liverpool's attacking efforts.
- Extending their unbeaten run to six matches, Leeds further distanced themselves from the relegation zone. Their disciplined display, having arrived unbeaten in five, arguably deserved more from the contest.