Liverpool held to goalless draw by Leeds after poor home display

Liverpool were left frustrated by a stubborn Leeds side
Liverpool were left frustrated by a stubborn Leeds side (Peter Byrne/PA)
  • Liverpool began the new year with a goalless draw at Anfield, their first under Arne Slot, as a resolutely defensive Leeds side held them to a point.
  • Leeds’ in-form striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who started the match on the bench, scored late on but was ruled to be offside.
  • The Reds dominated possession but struggled to penetrate a compact Leeds defence, which expertly narrowed space around their penalty area.
  • The Whites fluidly transitioned between a back three and five, frustrating Liverpool's attacking efforts.
  • Extending their unbeaten run to six matches, Leeds further distanced themselves from the relegation zone. Their disciplined display, having arrived unbeaten in five, arguably deserved more from the contest.
