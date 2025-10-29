Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liverpool star reveals squad left speechless after recent loss

What's going wrong at Liverpool?
  • Federico Chiesa revealed Liverpool players were left speechless after their fourth consecutive Premier League defeat against Brentford.
  • He described the dressing room as silent, indicating a collective desire among players to turn the situation around rather than assign blame.
  • Chiesa defended manager Arne Slot's decision to limit his playing time last season, admitting he was not mentally or physically fit enough.
  • Despite Liverpool's recent slump of five losses in six games, Chiesa has been one of their better performers this season and wishes to remain at Anfield.
  • Liverpool are set to face Crystal Palace in the Carabao Cup, with Chiesa believing that a single victory could spark a return to form.
