Liverpool star reveals squad left speechless after recent loss
- Federico Chiesa revealed Liverpool players were left speechless after their fourth consecutive Premier League defeat against Brentford.
- He described the dressing room as silent, indicating a collective desire among players to turn the situation around rather than assign blame.
- Chiesa defended manager Arne Slot's decision to limit his playing time last season, admitting he was not mentally or physically fit enough.
- Despite Liverpool's recent slump of five losses in six games, Chiesa has been one of their better performers this season and wishes to remain at Anfield.
- Liverpool are set to face Crystal Palace in the Carabao Cup, with Chiesa believing that a single victory could spark a return to form.