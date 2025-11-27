Jamie Carragher calls out two Liverpool stars as he shares damning verdict
- Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher suggested Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk are showing their age and have lost their form, contributing to the team's recent struggles.
- Liverpool are experiencing their worst run of results since 1954, with nine defeats in their last 12 matches, including a 4-1 loss to PSV Eindhoven.
- Carragher noted that Salah, 33, and Van Dijk, 34, who recently signed new contracts, are no longer performing at their previous high levels.
- Salah has scored only one goal in his last five appearances, and the team has conceded at least three goals in three consecutive games for the first time since 1953.
- Despite the team's poor performance, Carragher believes manager Arne Slot should be given more time, placing the blame primarily on the players.