Jamie Carragher calls out two Liverpool stars as he shares damning verdict

'Let’s see' - Slot talks Liverpool future after heavy loss to PSV
  • Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher suggested Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk are showing their age and have lost their form, contributing to the team's recent struggles.
  • Liverpool are experiencing their worst run of results since 1954, with nine defeats in their last 12 matches, including a 4-1 loss to PSV Eindhoven.
  • Carragher noted that Salah, 33, and Van Dijk, 34, who recently signed new contracts, are no longer performing at their previous high levels.
  • Salah has scored only one goal in his last five appearances, and the team has conceded at least three goals in three consecutive games for the first time since 1953.
  • Despite the team's poor performance, Carragher believes manager Arne Slot should be given more time, placing the blame primarily on the players.
