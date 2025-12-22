Liverpool striker Alexander Isak has surgery after suffering fractured leg
- Liverpool confirmed Alexander Isak fractured his left leg while scoring the opening goal in Saturday's win against Tottenham.
- The £125m summer signing underwent surgery for an ankle injury that included a fibula fracture.
- No specific timeline has been provided for his return, but he is expected to be sidelined for at least a few months.
- This injury adds to a difficult start to Isak's Liverpool career, following previous fitness issues and a groin injury.
- His absence further depletes Liverpool's attacking options, with Cody Gakpo also injured and Mohamed Salah away at the Africa Cup of Nations.