Lisa Nandy hits out at Labour briefings that frequently target women
- Culture secretary Lisa Nandy has said that Labour briefings are "dripping with misogyny," as female MPs call for an end to the "boys' club" culture within Westminster.
- Ms Nandy specifically highlighted that anonymous government briefings, including those originating from the prime minister’s office, are frequently used to target women.
- She told Times Radio: "Some of the briefings have absolutely been dripping with misogyny. You hear these things about, we’re lazy, we spend too much time with our kids, we don’t spend enough time with all kids – you really can’t win. In the end it’s designed to try to keep us down and to try and stop us from being heard."
- The comments come amidst broader outrage from women MPs who have criticised the government’s handling of Peter Mandelson and Matthew Doyle, urging the prime minister to dismantle the "Downing Street boys club."
- Harriet Harman used a meeting of female Labour MPs to press Sir Keir Starmer to appoint a woman as his de facto deputy and reinstate the position of first secretary of state. MPs present at the meeting informed The Independent that Mr Starmer promised he would consider the proposal.
