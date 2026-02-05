Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Lionel Messi linked with shock return to former club

Lionel Messi could return to Newell’s Old Boys in Argentina in the future
Lionel Messi could return to Newell’s Old Boys in Argentina in the future (AP)
  • Newell's Old Boys' vice president, Juan Manuel Medina, has confirmed plans to bring Lionel Messi back to his boyhood club.
  • The Argentine club aims for Messi to play for them in the first half of 2027.
  • Medina described this as a significant project for the city of Rosario, the province, and Argentine football, contingent on infrastructure and a competitive sports programme.
  • Messi, whose current Inter Miami contract runs until 2028, has previously stated his “dream” to finish his career at Newell's.
  • Messi spent approximately six years in Newell's youth academy before joining Barcelona's La Masia.
