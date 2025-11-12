Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Lionel Messi playing for Barcelona again is ‘unrealistic’, claims club president

Reuters
Lionel Messi has been linked with a return to Barcelona, but the club’s president feels it is ‘unrealistic’
Lionel Messi has been linked with a return to Barcelona, but the club's president feels it is 'unrealistic' (AP)
  • Barcelona president Joan Laporta has dismissed the prospect of Lionel Messi making a playing return to the club, labelling it "unrealistic".
  • Messi recently visited the Nou Camp, expressing a heartfelt desire to one day return to the club where he spent 21 years.
  • The Argentine superstar was forced to leave Barcelona in 2021 due to the club's financial difficulties, moving to Paris Saint-Germain before joining Inter Miami.
  • Laporta stated that speculating on a playing comeback would be disrespectful and not the right moment, given Messi's current commitment to Inter Miami.
  • Instead of a playing return, Barcelona plans to honour Messi with a grand tribute at the renovated Nou Camp once its extensive renovations are complete.
