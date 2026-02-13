Lindsey Vonn eyes return to the US after more surgery following Olympic crash
- American skier Lindsey Vonn is scheduled for further surgery on her broken left leg this Saturday at an Italian hospital.
- This procedure follows a severe crash during the Olympic downhill race at the Milan Cortina Games last Sunday, which necessitated an airlift from the course.
- Vonn has already undergone three operations for a complex tibia fracture and a ruptured ACL in her left knee.
- She expressed gratitude for the support received in a video message posted on Instagram and hopes to return home after this surgery, though another operation will be required later.
- Her Olympic appearance marked a comeback after nearly six years of retirement, and she continues to support Team USA from her hospital bed.
