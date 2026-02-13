Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Lindsey Vonn eyes return to the US after more surgery following Olympic crash

Lindsey Vonn hopes to return to the US soon
Lindsey Vonn hopes to return to the US soon (Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)
  • American skier Lindsey Vonn is scheduled for further surgery on her broken left leg this Saturday at an Italian hospital.
  • This procedure follows a severe crash during the Olympic downhill race at the Milan Cortina Games last Sunday, which necessitated an airlift from the course.
  • Vonn has already undergone three operations for a complex tibia fracture and a ruptured ACL in her left knee.
  • She expressed gratitude for the support received in a video message posted on Instagram and hopes to return home after this surgery, though another operation will be required later.
  • Her Olympic appearance marked a comeback after nearly six years of retirement, and she continues to support Team USA from her hospital bed.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in