Lindsey Vonn’s sister speaks out after horror crash at Winter Olympics

  • Lindsey Vonn's sister, Karin Kildow, expressed concern after the skier's crash, stating it was “the last thing we wanted to see”.
  • The American skiing legend Lindsey Vonn, who had ruptured her ACL, crashed after her injured left leg gave way after she caught her shoulder on a gate during a Winter Olympics downhill event in Cortina d’Ampezzo.
  • Kildow described the incident as scary, especially seeing stretchers, but praised Vonn for daring greatly and giving her all.
  • She acknowledged the dangerous nature of the sport and the many variables involved, noting it looked like a “pretty rough fall”.
  • Vonn was airlifted out for evaluation, and her family is currently awaiting further information on her condition; Kildow expects Vonn's surgeons, PT staff, and doctors to provide a report, and the family will meet her at the hospital.
