Lindsey Vonn crash: Rescue crew recount ‘challenging’ helicopter operation
- Skiing legend Lindsey Vonn suffered a horror crash during a downhill event at the Winter Olympics.
- The 41-year-old American athlete sustained a leg fracture on Sunday, 8 February.
- She was airlifted from the Olimpia delle Tofane piste in what was described as a challenging rescue operation.
- The helicopter team performed a prolonged winching manoeuvre to secure Vonn during her evacuation.
- Vonn has since undergone surgery and is reported to be in a stable condition.
