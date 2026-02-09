Senior Olympics officials issue verdict on Lindsey Vonn ACL controversy
- Lindsey Vonn competed in the Winter Olympics downhill event despite having a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament (ACL).
- She suffered a severe crash during her run, resulting in a leg fracture, and was subsequently airlifted to hospital.
- Her decision to participate, given her pre-existing injury, has sparked debate among observers.
- Senior officials from the International Olympic Committee and the International Ski and Snowboard Federation defended Vonn's right to decide on her own participation.
- They characterised her crash as an extremely unlucky "one in 1000" accident, with fellow skiers also supporting her choice to compete.
