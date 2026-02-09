Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Senior Olympics officials issue verdict on Lindsey Vonn ACL controversy

Lindsey Vonn suffers horror crash while competing with torn ACL in Olympics comeback
  • Lindsey Vonn competed in the Winter Olympics downhill event despite having a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament (ACL).
  • She suffered a severe crash during her run, resulting in a leg fracture, and was subsequently airlifted to hospital.
  • Her decision to participate, given her pre-existing injury, has sparked debate among observers.
  • Senior officials from the International Olympic Committee and the International Ski and Snowboard Federation defended Vonn's right to decide on her own participation.
  • They characterised her crash as an extremely unlucky "one in 1000" accident, with fellow skiers also supporting her choice to compete.
