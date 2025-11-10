Lewis Hamilton gives damning assessment of debut season at Ferrari after ‘disastrous’ weekend in Brazil
- Lewis Hamilton described his debut season with Ferrari as a "nightmare" following a “disastrous” weekend at the Brazilian Grand Prix.
- Hamilton qualified 13th, received a five-second penalty after a collision, and ultimately retired from the race due to a broken floor.
- He has yet to achieve a podium finish in 21 Grand Prix appearances for Ferrari since his much-hyped transfer.
- Hamilton expressed the difficulty of reconciling the dream of driving for Ferrari with the team's disappointing results.
- Despite the setbacks, Hamilton remains optimistic for future improvements, stating he believes they are "destined for something positive".