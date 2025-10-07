Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Basketball superstar teases ‘decision’ leading to ticket price hikes

Video Player Placeholder
What Will LeBron James' “Second Decision” Be?...
  • NBA icon LeBron James has sparked speculation about his future with a teased announcement, "The Second Decision", set for 7 October.
  • The 40-year-old, entering his 23rd season, released a video reminiscent of his 2010 "The Decision" when he announced his move to the Miami Heat.
  • The impending announcement has led to widespread speculation that James may confirm his retirement plans, though some believe it could be a marketing ploy.
  • Ticket prices for the Lakers' match against the Utah Jazz on 12 April 2026 have spiked, with increased fan demand from those anticipating it could be his final game.
  • James, a 21-time All-Star and the NBA's all-time leading scorer, has previously indicated that his retirement is "a lot sooner than later".
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in