Update provided on Laura Woods after presenter collapses on air
- Laura Woods fainted live on air during ITV's pre-match coverage of England's match against Ghana.
- Pundits Ian Wright and Anita Asante caught Woods before ITV quickly cut to commercials.
- Katie Shanahan subsequently took over as lead presenter, confirming Woods had been 'taken ill' but was in good hands.
- Woods later updated on Instagram, stating she was 'ok' and believed it was a virus, apologising for causing worry.
- Her fiancé Adam Collard and Shanahan also provided updates, reassuring viewers of her well-being, while social media users praised those who assisted her.