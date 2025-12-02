Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

Update provided on Laura Woods after presenter collapses on air

Laura Woods replaced by stand-in after collapsing on live ITV football broadcast
  • Laura Woods fainted live on air during ITV's pre-match coverage of England's match against Ghana.
  • Pundits Ian Wright and Anita Asante caught Woods before ITV quickly cut to commercials.
  • Katie Shanahan subsequently took over as lead presenter, confirming Woods had been 'taken ill' but was in good hands.
  • Woods later updated on Instagram, stating she was 'ok' and believed it was a virus, apologising for causing worry.
  • Her fiancé Adam Collard and Shanahan also provided updates, reassuring viewers of her well-being, while social media users praised those who assisted her.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in