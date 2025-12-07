Lando Norris has emotional reaction to winning first F1 world title

Lando Norris clinched his maiden Formula 1 world title at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

The McLaren driver secured the championship by a mere two points over Red Bull's four-time world champion Max Verstappen.

Norris's victory makes him the 11th British F1 world champion, marking a significant achievement for McLaren.

Overcome with emotion, Norris thanked his team and family, reflecting on his long journey in the sport.

Verstappen, who won the final race, expressed pride in his team's performance despite being unable to overcome the points deficit.