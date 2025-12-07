Tearful Lando Norris wins F1 world title for first time after nervy Abu Dhabi GP - latest
Max Verstappen finishes two points behind F1’s 11th British world champion after he won season finale in Abu Dhabi
Lando Norris has won his first F1 world championship after a thrilling finale to the season in Abu Dhabi, edging out Max Verstappen by just two points.
The McLaren star, who becomes the 11th British F1 world champion, held off Red Bull’s four-time world champion, who won the grand prix, and teammate Oscar Piastri, who was second at Yas Marina Circuit.
Norris overcame a nightmare start, with Piastri overtaking him to move up to second and the Briton then avoided a punishment for overtaking Yuki Tsunoda with McLaren’s Zak Brown describing the Red Bull as “Dangerous”.
Norris safely pitted throughout the closing stages of the race and expertly guided his car home to land a historic double for the Papaya.
'Piastri is a future world champion'
"He is a future world champion,” Zak Brown said of Oscar Piastri.
“Drove brilliantly, they supported each other, it's cruel support, and I am excited to go racing with these guys next year."
'Everyone at McLaren have done an amazing job'
Brown also spoke about McLaren’s strategy of letting both their drivers race and challenge for the title.
"To us, it's the right way to go racing with two awesome racing drivers,” he explained.
“Very proud of how everyone conducted themselves, the teamwork, the highs and lows, and how we dealt with the lows.
"The teamwork and everyone at McLaren have done such an amazing job, great pit stops today, great strategy."
'Unbelievably proud of our two drivers'
Here’s more from McLaren CEO Zak Brown:
“Unbelievably proud of the team, unbelievably proud of the two drivers.
“A lot of people said that it was going to be impossible to pull off, it's just a dream racing with these two guys. Oscar and Lando have been awesome all year; this Max guy is pretty hard to beat.
"So well deserved from everyone, can't wait to get back to the factory and celebrate with the entire team. We have a great group here, but we have a lot of men and women back at McLaren.”
Abu Dhabi Grand Prix results
Let’s look at how the final race of the 2025 season finished:
1. Max Verstappen (Red Bull)
2. Oscar Piastri (McLaren)
3. Lando Norris (McLaren)
4. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)
5. George Russell (Mercedes)
6. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin)
7. Esteban Ocon (Haas)
8. Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari)
9. Nico Hulkenberg (Sauber)
10. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin)
11. Gabriel Bortoleto (Sauber)
12. Ollie Bearman (Haas)
13. Carlos Sainz (Williams)
14. Yuki Tsunoda (Red Bull)
15. Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes)
16. Alex Albon (Williams)
17. Isack Hadjar (Racing Bulls)
18. Liam Lawson (Racing Bulls)
19. Pierre Gasly (Alpine)
20. Franco Colapinto (Alpine)
Norris on becoming World Champion
Here’s what it means to Lando Norris.
"I mean look it has been a long journey with McLaren, I have been with them for nine years and we've been through plenty of difficult times and plenty of good times,” he said,
"For me to be able to bring something back to them and it's their first drivers' [title] in many, many years, so I feel like I did my part for the team this year and I'm very proud of myself for that.
"I'm even more proud for everyone who I hopefully made cry."
Norris just 'tried to enjoy the moment'
A surprising moment for Norris during the race was the investigation into his overtake on Yuki Tsunoda.
It turns out that he knew nothing about it while the race was ongoing.
"I had no idea, I didn't care, I knew what I did was fine and I had nothing to worry about,” Norris told Jenson Button in another of his post race interviews.
"I was just trying to enjoy the moment, not many people in the world and not many people in Formula One ever get to experience what I have experienced this season and this year.
"I'm happy for everyone more than me, but I'm just crazy happy."
Reaction from Will Joseph
Will Joseph, or Willy J as Lando Norris calls him, is the race engineer for the new Formula 1 world champion.
He spoke to Sky Sports and explained how calm the team was during the race.
"We spoke a lot about what we needed to achieve it, we were calm in the race,” Joseph said.
“There's no point worrying about things out of your control.
“We talk a lot, there are so many people involved in Lando, getting the most of Lando, everyone listening, you know who you are, it's truly appreciated."
Norris takes in the applause
The trophy presentation for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix is a quickfire affair.
Lando Norris comes out first after his third place finish. Oscar Piastri follows and finally Max Verstappen.
Each are presented with their respective trophies.
The champagne flows and gets sprayed over all three before Verstappen and Piastri depart to leave Norris to drink in the praise from the watching crowd.
Where does Lando Norris rank in the history of British Formula 1 world champions?
It’s now official: Lando Norris is a Formula 1 world champion.
The 26-year-old has become Britain’s 11th F1 world champion and also becomes McLaren’s eighth world champion and first since Lewis Hamilton in 2008.
Hamilton was the last British champion in 2020 and is a joint record-holder overall as a seven-time world champion. But where does he and Norris rank in the list of British champions?
