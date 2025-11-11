Lamine Yamal leaves Spain squad after ‘surprise’ operation
- The Spanish FA (Rfef) expressed "surprise and concern" after Lamine Yamal was released from the national squad following a groin operation they were not informed about.
- The 18-year-old Barcelona winger underwent an invasive radiofrequency procedure on Monday to treat discomfort in his pubic area.
- Rfef stated they only learned about the operation and a subsequent 7-10 day rest recommendation late on Monday, after the procedure had already taken place.
- Spain manager Luis de la Fuente described the situation as abnormal and something he had never encountered before.
- Yamal, who has scored six goals and provided six assists for Barcelona this season, was released from the squad with his health and safety as the top priority.