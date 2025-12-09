Kylian Mbappe trains away from Real Madrid teammates before Man City showdown
- Kylian Mbappe's availability for Real Madrid's Champions League match against Manchester City on Wednesday is in doubt after he trained separately from his teammates on Tuesday due to a left leg ailment.
- Real Madrid are set to face Manchester City in a significant Champions League fixture.
- The Spanish giants are navigating a challenging period, having secured only two victories in their last seven matches across all competitions, including a recent 2-0 home defeat to Celta Vigo.
- Coach Xabi Alonso dismissed suggestions of losing control of the dressing room, emphasising the team's focus on the upcoming Champions League game at the Santiago Bernabeu.
- Real Madrid are also contending with defensive injury concerns, as Eder Militão is ruled out and midfielder Eduardo Camavinga trained separately.