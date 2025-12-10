Kylian Mbappe left out of Real Madrid’s starting line-up to face Man City
- Kylian Mbappe was only named on the bench for Real Madrid’s Champions League game with Manchester City on Wednesday.
- Mbappe has scored 25 goals this season but was left out of Xabi Alonso’s starting line-up for the crucial clash.
- The French striker was reportedly nursing a minor knee injury prior to the match.
- He trained away from his teammates on Tuesday, leading to doubts over whether he would make the squad for the game against City.
- The pressure is building on manager Alonso, with Madrid having only won two of their last seven matches.