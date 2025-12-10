Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Independent

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

Independent Bulletin homepage

Download our
Social Partner

We are 8 logo (opens in a new tab)We are 8 logoWe are 8 logo
  1. All
  2. News
  3. Sport
  4. Culture
  5. Lifestyle

New York Jets star Kris Boyd’s suspected shooter appears in court

Frederick Green was in court on Tuesday
Frederick Green was in court on Tuesday (Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)
  • Frederick Green, 20, appeared in a New York City court, pleading not guilty to charges including attempted murder in connection with the shooting of New York Jets player Kris Boyd.
  • The incident took place on 16 November outside a midtown Manhattan restaurant, where Boyd was shot in the abdomen following an argument over clothing that escalated into a fight.
  • Green was tracked down by the U.S. Marshals Service to an apartment complex near the University of Buffalo and surrendered on Monday.
  • Following his court appearance, Green was held without bail, with authorities noting he had "significantly changed his physical appearance" to evade detection.
  • Kris Boyd, who was initially in critical condition, has been recovering from his injuries and recently visited the Jets' facility, though he has not yet played for the team this season.
In full

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in