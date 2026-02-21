Norwegian skier breaks Winter Olympics record with historic sixth gold medal
- Norway's Johannes Hoesflot Klaebo has secured his sixth gold medal, setting a new record for the most golds won by an athlete in a single Winter Olympics.
- Klaebo's victory in the 50km mass start cross-country skiing event surpassed American speed skater Eric Heiden's nearly 50-year record of five golds from the 1980 Lake Placid Olympics.
- While Klaebo broke the overall gold medal record, Heiden's record for individual wins remains intact as two of Klaebo's golds were from team events.
- The race saw a Norwegian podium sweep, with Martin Loewstroem Nyenget taking silver and Emil Iversen securing bronze.
- This win contributed to Norway setting a new national record of 18 gold medals and 40 total medals at these Winter Olympics, with Klaebo now holding 11 career Olympic golds.
