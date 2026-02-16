Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

The key error that saw Kirsty Muir miss out on Olympic medal again

Kirsty Muir endured another agonising fourth place finish in Livigno
Kirsty Muir endured another agonising fourth place finish in Livigno (David Davies/PA)
  • Scottish skier Kirsty Muir finished fourth in the Winter Olympics freestyle skiing Big Air final, repeating her fourth-place result from the slopestyle event.
  • Muir achieved a strong 93.00 in her second run but crashed during an ambitious third run, failing to improve her total score of 174.75.
  • She ended up just under four points off the podium, marking a second consecutive near-miss for a medal.
  • Canada's Megan Oldham secured the gold medal, with China's Eileen Gu taking silver and Italy's Flora Tabanelli earning bronze.
  • The final, held in Livigno, was delayed by 75 minutes due to a blizzard, and two competitors withdrew with injuries before the event.
