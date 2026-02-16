The key error that saw Kirsty Muir miss out on Olympic medal again
- Scottish skier Kirsty Muir finished fourth in the Winter Olympics freestyle skiing Big Air final, repeating her fourth-place result from the slopestyle event.
- Muir achieved a strong 93.00 in her second run but crashed during an ambitious third run, failing to improve her total score of 174.75.
- She ended up just under four points off the podium, marking a second consecutive near-miss for a medal.
- Canada's Megan Oldham secured the gold medal, with China's Eileen Gu taking silver and Italy's Flora Tabanelli earning bronze.
- The final, held in Livigno, was delayed by 75 minutes due to a blizzard, and two competitors withdrew with injuries before the event.
